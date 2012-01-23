Triveni Digital Products releases StreamScope MT-40 4.6 Software at 2012 CCTA annual meeting

Triveni Digital Products released its StreamScope MT-40 4.6 Software at the 2012 Caribbean Cable and Telecommunications Association (CCTA) annual meeting. Given recent legislation in the United States with the Commercial Advertisement Loudness Mitigation (CALM) Act and in Europe (EBU, AGCOM), loudness monitoring is arguably the most important regulatory topic among broadcasters and service providers this year.

In preparation for this regulatory process, Triveni Digital's StreamScope® MT-40 4.6 software release enhances the MT-40's comprehensive real-time analysis and verification of DTV transport streams with loudness monitoring. StreamScope MT-40 provides end-to-end MPEG-2/MPEG-4 transport stream analysis and monitoring for DTV services carried by broadcast, cable, satellite, IPTV, or mobile networks. While the MT-40 already boasts audio monitoring capabilities including dialnorm, the StreamScope MT-40's 4.6 software release extends these capabilities by allowing users to monitor and analyze audio loudness according to ITU-R Recommendation BS.1770. This provides the ability to continuously log and export accurate LKFS/LUFS loudness measurements of broadcasts in real time, providing forensic evidence of compliance that is critical for approaching this issue.

The new software release also expands the MT-40's analysis capabilities and extends its support for a variety of stream types and standards.