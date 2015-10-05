Triveni Digital Adds HEVC to StreamScope MT-50

PRINCETON, N.J.—Triveni Digital announced a new HEVC functionality for its StreamScope MT-50 transport stream analysis and troubleshooting tool, enabling users to address the growing consumer demand for 4K television services. Through advanced features such as HEVC support, intelligent filtering, closed-captioning analyses, and audio monitoring, the StreamScope MT-50 allows operators to detect and resolve transport stream errors.





The StreamScope MT-50 supports a broad range of video compression schemes, from HEVC to H.264 and MPEG-2, supporting operators seeking to transition to an all-HEVC infrastructure. The software-based platform can be upgraded as new video formats and compression algorithms emerge..



The new HEVC capability is available for all versions of the StreamScope MT-50, including the StreamScope Portal, an ultraportable, touchscreen tablet-based analyzer featuring the industry’s most comprehensive MPEG analysis engine. The HEVC capability is also part of the StreamScope MT-50 HDT, which offers a 10 GigE interface option and a 16:9 HD touchscreen for easy, efficient transport stream analysis and troubleshooting.

In addition to HEVC support, the StreamScope MT-50 includes advanced closed-caption and audio monitoring features to guarantee a world-class audio experience for viewers. Transport stream errors are classified and filtered based on error severity scales defined by industry standards, such as DVB-SI, SCTE-142, and ATSC A/78, allowing for quick error resolution. Through the StreamScope MT-50, operators can store error reports over a long period of time to perform post-mortem analyses and keep thorough records for compliance with industry regulations.