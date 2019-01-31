Trilogy Ships Mentor CX Changeover

ANDOVER, U.K.—Trilogy, a Clear-Com company, has begun shipping its new Mentor CX Changeover unit, a 22-channel SPG changeover device that provides redundancy of video and audio time and synchronization signals.

The unit automatically switches video and audio timing signals when used with main and backup Mentor RG Signal Pulse Generators for maximum stability and reliability for on-air use, said Trilogy.

The Mentor CX, designed for broadcast and professional media applications, enables manual, automatic or GPIO-triggered changeover between two Mentor RG SPG generators. It can monitor up to 22 different channels of digital and analog signals from two RG units. Any disruption in those signals will trigger a changeover to the secondary Mentor RG, the company said.

The Vector web management system that’s integrated with Mentor RG allows full setup, monitoring and control with SNMP integration. It also displays the status of both Mentor RGs, including Sync, NTP and PTP health.

More information is available on the company’s website.