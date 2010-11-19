TRE-FOR reduces maintenance costs, increases customer satisfaction with Bridge Technologies monitoring system

Danish public utility company and digital service provider TRE-FOR has substantially reduced maintenance costs for its IPTV operations after deploying Bridge Technologies’ monitoring and analysis system, VideoBRIDGE. TRE-FOR supplies broadband and digital media services to subscribers in southern Denmark via an all-fiber infrastructure, and with the advanced analysis provided by the VideoBRIDGE system, the company has been able to reduce maintenance staffing costs considerably.

Now providing services to three other networks, and with a tenfold rise in subscribers during 2010, TRE-FOR uses the VideoBRIDGE monitoring system to provide diagnosis and detailed analysis of service-affecting faults. After consultation with Bridge Technologies engineers and tailoring the system configuration to TRE-FOR's needs, 85 percent of the previously experienced data errors were pinpointed by the system. Using the VB270 probe to monitor the data downloaded from satellite, TRE-FOR was able to diagnose problems with its dishes that were the cause of data errors resulting in failures downstream. The VideoBRIDGE system also identified bandwidth-eating errors caused by extraneous PIDs in the data, allowing TRE-FOR to recoup more than 20M of bandwidth as a result.

In addition to the probes at the headend, TRE-FOR's VideoBRIDGE installation includes VB220 probes installed at the core sites, with VB220s and VB120s at access points. The system's built-in reporting capability is used by staff to oversee the progress of new infrastructure as it is rolled out to support the growing subscriber base, and VideoBRIDGE service-level reports are fed in to weekly management meetings to inform ongoing technical work.

Compatible with all major stream-based industrial standards, such as MPEG-2, H.264/AVC, DVB/ATSC and ETSI TR 101 290, the VideoBRIDGE series offers a complete end-to-end system for the continuous quality assurance of a network.