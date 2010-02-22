Topeka’s KTWU installs Riedel Artist intercom

KTWU-DT, a PBS affiliate station that is owned and operated by Washburn University of Topeka, KS, has installed a new intercom system from Riedel Communications.

The station selected a Riedel Performer 32+16 intercom matrix to provide communications between its main control room and various studios. The Performer features up to 32x32 ports providing broadcast-quality digital audio.

KTWU’s system offers digital connections for seven Artist DCP 5000 series control panels. In addition, two Riedel Connect Solo interfaces integrate POTS telephone lines into the intercom installation. A C44plus system interface seamlessly integrates a digital partyline installation with the matrix intercom.

The partyline portion of the installation consists of two Performer CW-2 wall-mount speaker headset stations and six Performer C3 beltpacks. Thirteen ultra-light AIR headsets complete the installation. The system is already installed and is being used in KTWU’s broadcast operations.