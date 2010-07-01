ToolsOnAir unveils just:in Mac-based ingest

ToolsOnAir has introduced just:in, a Mac-based ingest solution that enables editing during the capture process.

A complete ingest solution for single-camera, multicamera and Telestream Pipeline setups, just:in is designed to integrate into the production workflow of any TV station or post-production facility. The product includes MXF4mac, which allows users to capture multiple video sources directly to the MXF container.



Using the same interface as all ToolsOnAir products, just:in provides for single or multicamera video capture in standard Apple QuickTime MOV and MXF container formats. The product is designed to deliver 24/7 deployment in mission-critical broadcast environments.