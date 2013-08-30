TMD Develops “Supply Chain” Approach to Multiplatform Content Management at IBC2013

At IBC 2013, TMD will address the ever-expanding number of devices and platforms on which consumers expect to view media. The company is doing so through extensions to its Mediaflex platform: It allows content preparation and delivery to be planned and executed as an automated just-in-time supply chain.



The TMD approach starts by looking at the rights information and tracks metadata throughout the workflow to create content for the right platforms, devices and languages, to be delivered to the delivery network at the right time. Workflows are developed by users based on business analytics and intelligent decision-making based on metadata.



“The need to monetise content through multiple platforms is a business need,” said Tony Taylor, chairman and CEO of TMD. “So the right approach is a business solution, underpinned by embedded technology, just as any other business would regard its supply chain.”



The 2013 IBC Show takes place in Amsterdam, September 12-17, 2013. TMD will be at stand 2.C58.

www.tmd.tv