Timeline Building Second 4K UHD RF Uplink Truck

LONDON—Get ready to see double, as the U.K.’s Timeline Television is planning on building a second 4K UHD RF uplink truck. As 4K demands continue to grow, Timeline will use the second truck meet client requirements. It is expected to be ready in the second quarter of 2018.

RF1

The new truck, designated RF2, will be designed and built by Timeline. The truck will provide a dual chain 1.8m Advent Newswift antenna, which can deliver multiple UHD and HD uplinks. It is also expected to have a 1m Cobham Explorer 8100 KA antenna for remote data services and video over IP.

Additional equipment expected to be installed in the truck includes a 196 bidirectional port Vega router, a large monitor stack, Dolby sound monitoring, ASI/spectrum analysis and a 9m Telescopic Mast with 35Kg of headload.