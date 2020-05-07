Tightrope, Enco Partner on Automated Closed Captioning

MINNEAPOLIS & SOUTHFIELD, Mich.—Tightrope Media Systems and Enco Systems have agreed to a strategic partnership that is designed to help community media organizations incorporate automated closed captioning into their broadcast, online and OTT workflows.

With the new partnership, Enco’s enCaption automated captioning platform is being made available to Tightrope’s Cablecast Community Media customers at a special price. The Cablecast customer service team will also offer support for integrated Cablecast and enCaption workflows. Tightrope and Enco are expected to continue to explore other opportunities for technical integration between the two products.

Cablecast is designed to help community media organizations reach audiences across cable television channels and OTT services. With integrated enCaption technology, users will be able to add closed or open captions to live and pre-recorded content in near-real-time, according to the companies.

“[B]y partnering with Enco to offer this proven combination, we can save community media centers the time and effort of separately researching, purchasing and implementing a captioning solution,” said Steve Israelsky, president, Cablecast Community Media.

The enCaption platform, which uses AI technology for things like word recognition and spelling precision, has already been a popular service among community media organizations, like North Penn Television in Southeastern Pennsylvania.