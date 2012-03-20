Tiffen to Spotlight New Steadicam and Optical Filter Products at the 2012 NAB Show

Tiffen Variable ND

At this year’s NAB Show, The Tiffen Company will spotlight new video and film Steadicam solutions along with the popular handheld Merlin product.



Tiffen will also unveil new optical filters, manufactured using the company’s award-winning ColorCore technology, which enables Tiffen to control the color and density of its filters with greater accuracy than typical dyed-in-the-mass filters. Tiffen will also introduce a Tiffen Dfx digital filter suite as well as show Variable ND, Digital Ultra Clear and Digital HT Filters, among other production accessories.



Tiffen will also introduce four new Lowel-Prime LED light fixtures, which are brighter than similarly sized LEDs, with a wider, more usable 50-degree beam angle. They’re fully DMX addressable and dimmable and available in high CRI daylight and tungsten color models.



The 2012 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 14-19. Tiffenwill be at booth C8818.

