Tieline Technology releases Report-IT Live Apple iPhone application

Tieline Technology has unveiled Report-IT Live, a new application for the Apple iPhone that serves as an IP audio codec for live, wireless newsgathering.

The new application lets iPhone users capture and transmit live, high-quality audio to Tieline codecs in the studio. A reporter can download the Report-IT Live application onto his or her iPhone from the App Store, and with one-touch, connect to a Tieline IP audio codec at the studio using either 3G cellular wireless or WiFi.

Report-IT has been designed for:

• Live stand-ups;

• Live two-way interviews to the studio with up to two interviewees at the remote location using individual microphones and headphones;

• Live sports and event announcing over IP;

• Reporting live and recording audio simultaneously;

• Recording reports; and

• Storing and forwarding of recorded reports to the studio.