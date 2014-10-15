Thomson Video Networks' ViBE VS7000 Qualified on Akamai's Cloud

RENNES, FRANCE—Thomson Video Networks today announced that its cloud-enabled ViBE VS7000 multi-screen encoding system has been qualified on the Akamai Technologies Intelligent Platform. After rigorous testing in its laboratories, Akamai qualified the encoding capabilities of the VS7000 for seamless delivery of its customers’ multiplatform content.

The Akamai Intelligent Platform is a cloud platform for delivering secure video to any device, anywhere. The Akamai Intelligent Platform manages the underlying complexities of online content delivery, from device and format proliferation to application and network security to performance and reliability issues. The ViBE VS7000 encoding/transcoding platform is designed for delivering a wide range of convergent and cloud-based TV services including WebTV and OTT, as well as traditional IPTV and cable applications.