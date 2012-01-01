Thomson Video Networks to show ViBE VS7000 at CABSAT 2012

At CABSAT 2012, Thomson Video Networks will show its ViBE VS7000 video system, a fully integrated IP video solution for convergent applications such as Web TV and OTT service delivery, traditional IPTV, and IP/cable delivery. The system combines all major audio/video codecs, the latest adaptive steraming formats, and a resilient IT platform for native redundancy and scalability.



Thomson Video Networks also will show its ViBE EM4000 multichannel HD encoder. The unit is a more powerful evolution of the company’s Mustang compression engine and is designed to deliver significant operational cost savings through better use of satellite or terrestrial bandwidth.