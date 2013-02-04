Thomson Video Networks to highlight CP6000 platform at CABSAT 2013

At CABSAT 2013, Thomson Video Networks is highlighting its advanced contribution and distribution solutions.

Among those, the RD6000 is the latest generation of integrated receiver decoder in the RD series from Thomson Video Networks. Developed for MPEG contribution applications, the RD6000 supports today's highest quality contribution video feeds and provides full MPEG-2, MPEG-4, 4:2:0, 4:2:2, 8-bit, and 10-bit decoding in a single 1RU chassis. The RD6000 is a natural companion to the ViBE CP6000 encoder for satellite and telecom contribution systems.