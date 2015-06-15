Thomson Video Networks Encodes Live 4K Streaming of 2015 French Open

RENNES, FRANCE—Thomson Video Networks announced that its new ViBE 4K HEVC encoder successfully enabled live 4K streaming of the 2015 French Open tennis championship, which wrapped June 7.



Launched at the 2015 NAB Show, the all-new ViBE 4K HEVC real-time encoding solution allows media enterprises to leverage HEVC for delivering an optimal video experience to consumers, with live compression of UHD sources at up to 60 fps and in 10-bit color for ultra-HD broadcasting. At the French Open, France Télévisions in partnership with FranSat, the French DTH platform operated by Eutelsat, used the ViBE 4K to broadcast live UHD pictures in H.265 format on the Francetvsport ultra-HD television channel. The broadcast was available to any viewers with 4K-compatible displays.



