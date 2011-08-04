Thomson to highlight new Sapphire features at Broadcast & Cable

Thomson will showcase new features for its Sapphire MPEG broadcast server at Broadcast & Cable 2011 in São Paulo, Brazil, Aug. 23-25.

The channel-in-a-box system provides all needed functions to ingest, process, brand and generate TV channels ready for air.

New features include frame-accurate clip editing enhancements, advanced logo insertion features, support for H.264, new scheduling capabilities and BXF support. The features are intended to improve the flexibility of the video server, particularly when it is used with external automation or traffic systems.