Thomson to demonstrate new transmitters, exciters at 2011 NAB

At the 2011 NAB Show, Thomson will show the ATSC-M/H version of the ADAPT-IV DTV exciter for the Thomson Elite solid-state DCX Paragon MSDC-IOT, as well as the DCX Millennium traditional IOT DTV transmitter. The ADAPT-IV enables broadcasters to transmit both fixed ATSC (A/53) and ATSC-M/H (A/153) signals. In addition to ATSC-M/H, the ADAPT-IV exciter features Digital Adaptive Precorrection (DAP). DAP provides automatic correction of both linear and nonlinear distortions for the highest-quality DTV signal transmission. This means that the 8-VSB signal leaving the DTV transmitter will have the best possible quality for SNR/MER.

Also to be demonstrated is the Elite 1000 GreenPower DTV transmitter, a high-performance UHF transmitter that features 50V LDMOS technology and is capable of output power of up to 14kW ATSC per cabinet. It offers energy-consumption savings of up to 15 percent over the previous Elite transmitter series.