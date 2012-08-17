Thomson Introduces Flextream 2.0

RENNES, FRANCE: Thomson Video Networks has introduced Flextream 2.0, the latest development of its statistical multiplexing technology with integrated ancillary services. Flextream 2.0 frees up bandwidth provisioned for the processing of service components such as audio, teletext, subtitling, and closed-captioning, allowing it to be reallocated.



With Flextream 2.0, users of Thomson’s ViBE encoders have the capability to activate new Flextream mechanisms to boost overall statistical multiplexing system performance and efficiency while simplifying operations through easier configuration and monitoring. Flextream 2.0 delivers better bit-rate performance and allows greater flexibility of architecture for system deployments involving hybrid statistical multiplexing for all-embracing services delivery, including multilanguage audio and multichannel subtitling. Flextream 2.0 addresses most architectures—in particular, those that carry the communication within the statistical multiplexing pools on the video backbone infrastructure itself, making the system highly fault-tolerant, according to Thomson.



For each service selected in the Flextream 2.0 pools, eligible components automatically start freeing unused bandwidth. Using Flextream 2.0, operators configure an all-inclusive channel lineup and leave the system to adapt itself automatically to real-time conditions.



Flextream 2.0 is available as a software upgrade to operators of Thomson ViBE encoders, NetProcessors, and XMS management systems, configured as a comprehensive statistical multiplexing system.



