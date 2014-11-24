The Weather Channel Selects Acquia to Power Weather.com

BURLINGTON, MASS.—Acquia announced that The Weather Channel is standardizing on Acquia for Weather.com.



Weather.com started using Drupal last year to increase the agility of its content creation and publishing. Now, the company has moved the entire website, which serves more than 20 million pages of content, to the Acquia Platform, which brings together Drupal and Acquia’s solutions for digital engagement and experience management. The team at Weather.com worked with Acquia and digital agency partner Mediacurrent for its site development and migration from its legacy web content management system Percussion.



“With Acquia, we can innovate quickly to create new dynamic experiences for our site visitors. Drupal has the right combination of agility and connectedness that allows us to expand our platform and maintain quality at the same time,” said Chris Hill, vice president web development, Weather Channel. “Weather.com is a critical part of our business. We really feel that with the stakes that are on the line, it makes perfect sense to partner with somebody who has the experience and can guide us through it. Acquia was the only company we found that actually could do that.”



Severe weather advisories demand flawless performance at scale; Weather.com received more than 1 billion page requests in the week Hurricane Sandy hit, and the site experiences several massive traffic days every year when severe weather impacts the nation. The Acquia Platform’s elastic cloud infrastructure and enterprise-class, follow-the-sun support automates quality assurance so the user experience is not disrupted.



