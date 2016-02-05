The Hague is Home to New HD Broadcast Facilities

THE HAGUE—A new broadcast system and audio/visual production facilities have been installed in the International Criminal Court in The Hague. Last spring, dB Broadcast won a major contract to create the audiovisual broadcast system. This new, permanent broadcast facility home was constructed in November 2015.





The project involved designing, installing and commissioning a full broadcast solution for new state-of-the-art courtrooms at the ICC. The ICC is the first permanent, international, independent criminal court with a seat at The Hague in the Netherlands.

dB Broadcast used its system integration experience to program, configure, test and support a new HD, automated broadcast facility. According to dB Broadcast, automation is critical because the ICC broadcast system is operated by a fairly small audio visual production team.

There are three courtrooms in the new Court Tower central building, and each of these has facilities for recording all court proceedings and for providing broadcast feeds to international broadcasters. dB Broadcast relied on its experience installing remotely controlled camera systems for legislative and parliamentary applications, the company said.

The project includes one control room per courtroom, with audio/visual facilities available for delegate desks and translator booths. A nearby press briefing room can accommodate up to 168 journalists.

“We are delighted to have completed this work for the ICC,” said Tom Swan, sales and marketing director of dB Broadcast. “It is especially pleasing to see our work used in this high profile environment.”