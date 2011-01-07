The Associated Press begins four daily transmissions of CCTV news feeds

Chinese state broadcaster China Central Television (CCTV) has selected The Associate Press to syndicate its news material to broadcasters worldwide via AP’s video news service.

A new service, called CCTV News Content, became available Jan. 1 via Associated Press Television Networks’ satellite network, the Global Video Wire (GVW). GVW reaches 90 percent of the world’s national and international broadcasters.

With four transmissions daily, the service will give broadcasters news, sports and entertainment footage from China. The material will be free to all APTN customers and will come complete with shot lists.

The service will run 365 days per year and launched with four daily feeds of new material at the following timings on APTN’s Global Video Wire satellite service:

0045 to 0055 GMT (10 minutes)

0520 to 0530 GMT (10 minutes)

1415 to 1430 GMT (15 minutes)