Test & measurement equipment

DISTORTION ANALYSIS SOFTWARE

Rohde & Schwarz R&S FS-K130PC

Allows users to characterize and linearize amplifiers; compensates for memory effects exhibited by many of today's amplifiers; test setup consists of a spectrum analyzer, a signal generator and a PC; measures the amplifier's characteristics and calculates the correction required to attain a linear output signal.

VIDEO MONITORING AND LOGGING

Volicon Observer

Captures, stores and indexes broadcast content from multiple channels, offering users simultaneous Web access to recorded video content from their desktop computers; includes the Observer Professional, Observer Enterprise and Observer Remote Program Monitor; three new additions are ASI/transport stream logging, loudness monitoring and AC-3/Dolby Digital decoding features.

REMOTE WAVEFORM MONITOR DISPLAY

DK-Technologies PT0700R Client Panel

Allows broadcast engineers to access the facilities of the PT0760M (and the entry-level PT0710M) from an entirely different location; an engineer in one location can see exactly the same audio and video display as the engineer in the MCR and can access all the facilities of the PT0760M without interrupting its use at the master location.

BROADCAST MONITORS

PHABRIX Rx Series

Designed for environments such as central control booths, studio engineering panels and OB facilities; housed in a 19in 2U standard rack mount; can be configured with one or two modules; two 4.3in color TFT screens display the monitored signal at all times with separate measurement display for generation of patterns and analysis.

MULTIFORMAT SIGNAL GENERATOR AND TESTER

Artel Video Systems DLT710

Verifies and monitors all uncompressed and compressed video rates and formats, including 3G-SDI; enables the simultaneous, automatic verification of multiformat video links; clear “go/no-go” indication makes it suitable for circuit verification, pre-installation equipment verification or installed circuit analysis.

WAVEFORM MONITORS

Blackmagic Design UltraScope, Pocket UltraScope

Version 1.5 update adds new video gamut and audio error logging, as well as customizable profiles so different post-production houses and broadcasters can define their own operation standards for quality control; error logging features automatically check and log all RGB gamut, luminance and chroma video levels, and audio levels; custom profiles allow specific settings for generating errors based on various types of video level products, and all errors can be saved to a simple log file with timecode and time of day.

MONITORING AND ANALYSIS PROBE

Bridge Technologies VideoBRIDGE VB330

First product based on the company's new 10GB architecture; features three blades fitting in a single 1RU chassis; each VB330 probe has two 10GB interfaces; can deliver 60GB monitoring capability; designed for high-density applications at points of maximum data throughput in today's 10GB core networks.

