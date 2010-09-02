Teracue to unveil ENG-300 H.264 HD encoder

Teracue will introduce the ENC-300 H.264 HD encoder series at IBC2010.

The ENC-300 is a hardware encoder blade built for 24/7 streaming and real-time encoding. The H.264 HD encoder series supports input of DVI signals up to 1920 x 1200, HDMI or HD-SDI. Additionally, the unit supports RGB, analog components and composite for applications with many different signals and encoder inputs that need to be switched.

The ENC-300 uses only 9W of power to encode video and audio signals, which makes it well suited for fixed installations, mobile 4G sports, broadcast contribution and newsgathering. The ENC-300 hardware encoder contains no moving parts, and it can be operated without a fan in single- or dual-blade enclosures.

Teracue is offering two different models: the ENC-300-DVI with HDMI loop-through and the ENC-300-HDSDI.

See Teracue at IBC Stand 9.IP303.