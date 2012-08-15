Teracue to Focus on IPTV, DVB and IP Video Networking at IBC

Teracue IPTV Systems will showcase its new products for professional IPTV/DVB headend design, broadcast IP video-networking and for system integration at the IBC Show in Amsterdam, Sept. 7 - 11.

The company will introduce its DEC-300 HDSDI Decoder, part of Teracue’s ENC-300 Series and DEC-300 Series H.264 HD/SD encoder/decoder product line. The DEC-300 HDSDI Decoder targets compact, mobile low latency broadcast and CDN video IP contribution and internet streaming. The units are extremely robust, have an extended temperature range, contain no moving parts and are noiseless when operated as PORTABLE device. The units are available for shipment as standalone portable device as well as in the FR-610 frame for up to 6 blades in 1RU.

Teracue DEC-300 HDSDI Decoder



Also in the Teracue booth is the DCH Series, offering all-in-one DVB-to-IP/ASI Gateway, ASI/IP-Decoder and DVB/ASI/IP-Remultiplexing and PID Remapping. The compact multisignal and multiformat SD/HD processor targets Broadcast, Headend and OB-Van environments. The DCH series provides an extensive variety of signal inputs and outputs, such as HD/SD-SDI, HDMI, AES-EBU, analog Audio-Video along with ASI and IP interfaces.

Teracue will also showcase its MC-TRANS Live Stream Transcoder, which provides low cost, low delay live stream transcoding for MPEG-TS streams and also supports direct HLS streaming/hosting for iOS devices. It delivers any mix of MPEG-2/H.264 to MPEG-2/H.264 transcoding and kind of HD/SD up/downscaling, while also offering logo/date/text/time insertion. MC-TRANS also supports HLS streaming to the new Amino 140 set top boxes, and is fully compatible to Wowza Media Server.

The company will also demonstrate how its ICUE DVB and IPTV Playout Server now supports advanced IP video broadcasting, scheduling, playlists and MPEG-TS multicast playout for IPTV providers and IPTV channels. ICUE additionally enables OTT and HTTP Live Streaming. ICUE Server is ideal for IPTV recording, archiving and compliance recording.

Also on hand in the company’s booth are its DMM Series DVB-to-IP Gateways for redistribution and streaming of free-to-air and encrypted DVB channels, which now supports the operation of two conditional access modules (CAMs) per DMM blade, for even higher density TV streaming. One single DMM blade can bridge up to 32 TV/radio channels onto the network as multicast/unicast, UDP/RTP, MPTS/SPTS live streams. A new 1RU DMM frame is now available which can hold up to 2 DMM DVB-to-IP gateway blades, next to the known 4RU frame which can host up to 8 DMM blades. The DMM series supports DVB-S/S2, DVB-C, DVB-T/T2 and ASI inputs.

Teracue will be in Stand 14.442.