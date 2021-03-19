Telos Alliance Debuts Infinity VIP Virtual Intercom Platform

CLEVELAND—Telos Alliance is launching the Telos Infinity VIP Virtual Intercom Platform, which allows for sophisticated communications from anywhere—at-home, on-prem, site-to-site or in the cloud, according to Telos.

Infinity VIP is described as the “next evolution” of Telos’ Infinity IP Intercom system. Telos claims that the Infinity VIP is the first system to put fully-featured broadcast intercom in the cloud.

“This opens up a whole new world of virtual comm workflows, responds to customer demand for remote workflows and aligns with Telos Alliance’s larger push toward virtualization across product lines,” says Martin Dyster, vice president of Business Development for Telos Alliance.

Telos is offering multiple deployment options for the VIP:

On-prem : A hardware appliance or a server for on-prem installations

: A hardware appliance or a server for on-prem installations Integrated : Infinity VIP integrates with Telos Infinity beltpacks and hardware panels, or any third-party intercom or audio subsystem using AES67 or SMPTE 2110-30 connectivity for either on-prem or cloud versions

: Infinity VIP integrates with Telos Infinity beltpacks and hardware panels, or any third-party intercom or audio subsystem using AES67 or SMPTE 2110-30 connectivity for either on-prem or cloud versions Cloud Server : Software for supported cloud platform installations, with connectivity options for integration with third-party cloud-based and on-prem audio systems

: Software for supported cloud platform installations, with connectivity options for integration with third-party cloud-based and on-prem audio systems Software-as-a-Service: Telos Alliance partners will offer a SaaS version of Infinity VIP, allowing users to lease it in a virtual environment