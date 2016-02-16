Telestream’s Vantage Adds Adaptive Bit-Rate Optimization

NEVADA CITY, CALIF.—In an effort to reduce delivery bandwidth needs within multiscreen distribution applications, Telestream has announced that it has added Adaptive Bit-rate Optimization to its Vantage software product. This new addition expands Vantage’s multiscreen OTT distribution capabilities, according to Telestream.

ABR is able to reduce bandwidth 25-40 percent while maintaining high quality media distribution, according to Telestream’s press release. For Vantage, ABR Optimize manages delivery of adaptive bit-rate packages, which reduces the bandwidth. The quality level of the image produced by ABR Optimize is based on SSIMPlus, a quality measurement suite from SSIMWave.

Telestream is a provider of live and on-demand digital video tools and workflows.