Telestream’s PRISM Update Boosts HDR, 4K Capabilities

NEVADA CITY, Calif.—The PRISM series of hybrid SDI and IP waveform monitors from Telestream have added new HDR and WGC support for 4K and HD productions courtesy of a new software update. The update, v1.10, is available for any model of PRISM with the production licenses to enable the features that support HDR and WGC.

Among the new features in the toolset is STOP Waveform, a new kind of waveform that displays in units of lights as a log scale. There is also a false color mode that can highlight the area in a picture display where the colors have exceeded the P3 gamut range. Additional features that are part of this update include a CIE chart, Diamond, Vector and a standard % waveform.

Telestream says that the toolset includes solutions for HLG, PQ and Dolby Vision events and projects.