Telestream’s New G6 Lightspeed Server Boosts Vantage Media Processing Speeds

NEVADA CITY, CALIF.--Telestream, a provider of digital media tools and workflow solutions, today announced the availability of its G6 Lightspeed Server, which provides GPU-accelerated processing that’s up to 10 times faster than software-only workflows.

Developed for use with the company’s Vantage media processing platform, the G6 Lightspeed Server processes higher volumes, including 4K resolution media, while consuming 40-percent less power than previous generation servers. Housed in an efficient 1 RU chassis, the G6 cuts power, cooling and rack space, while reducing transcoding times for single and concurrent media processing jobs.

“Faster and more efficient servers mean more money saved, less resources used, and a higher quality experience for both the end customer as well as our customers,” said Scott Murray, vice president of Product Management for Telestream.

The G6 Lightspeed features dual 14 core Intel Xeon E5-2690V4 CPUs, 128GB of RAM, dual Nvidia Pascal GPUs, and 10 drive bays for onboard storage. When used with Vantage, it accelerates H.264/265 encoding, scaling, deinterlacing, frame rate conversion, motion vector calculation, and other tasks that require computation and analysis to modify or create new video frames.

The G6 joins the G5 Lightspeed Server, which Telestream brought out at the 2018 NAB Show as an entry-level solution that strikes a balance between media processing power and price for GPU-accelerated Vantage workflows. These servers are part of Telestream’s broader technology portfolio that spans the entire digital media lifecycle, including video capture and ingest, automated media processing, as well as captioning and live streaming.