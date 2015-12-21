Telestream Wirecast Go App Available in Apple App Store

NEVADA CITY, CALIF.—While it isn’t technically under the Christmas tree, users can now find Telestream’s Wirecast Go app in the Apple App Store. A mobile live streaming application, the Wirecast Go app converts iPhones into live broadcast studios.

Based on Telestream’s live streaming Wirecast software, Wirecast Go places professional features on the iPhone to offer live video streaming to multiple destinations, along with the ability to intuitively brand streams, add a range of graphics, and edit shots.

Wirecast Go is available in two versions: standard and premium. The free standard version enables unlimited live streaming to YouTube, allowing insertion of images, logos and graphics from the user’s photo library; social chat and sharing; and the ability to save two shots in a shot list. The premium version is available for $5.99 and enables live streaming to any Real Time Messaging Protocol destination, as well as private or unlisted broadcasts on YouTube. It also can switch between unlimited number of shots, and capture and replay highlights from a live production.