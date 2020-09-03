Telestream Vantage Gets New Watermarking option

NEVADA CITY, Calif.—Telestream has introduced a new watermarking option for its Vantage platform that will allow for quick watermarking of live events, the company says.

Vantage now has an option to support automated Nielsen C3 and C7 watermarking with pre-render SID reservation. The new option enables broadcasters making VOD and OTT versions of live content accessible as soon as possible, with marks able to be applied in minutes, per Telestream. Vantage does this by “reserving” a source identifier, confirm that it is valid and then watermark the final deliverable for distribution.

Additional updated integrations for the Nielsen option include support for critical band encoding technology (CBET). Broadcasters can use this to embed watermarks into audio.

The new Vantage option is available immediately.