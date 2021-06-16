Telestream Upgrades VOD and Live Monitoring Solutions

NEVADA CITY, Calif.— Telestream has announced new enhancements to the IQ family of monitoring products and systems that are designed to provide improved VOD and Live monitoring capabilities for content owners, aggregators, CDN operators and subscription service providers.

“The recent announcement of AT&T’s WarnerMedia and Discovery merger accelerates global plans for direct-to-consumer products,” noted Matthew Driscoll, director of product management at Telestream. “Media giants are creating deep content libraries and establishing their brands across programming categories. The volume of content and complex distribution networks required to reach consumers drives the need for new tools. Tools that can assist operators in this massive transition and ensure a high-quality user experience in a wildly competitive landscape. Market and technology shifts like these are the driving force behind this VOD and live monitoring initiative at Telestream.”

The enhancements provide users with increased visibility, reporting and analytics within their VOD networks, the company noted. By making it easier for users to drill down for additional proofs of performance, availability, and validation of live and on-demand offerings, they provide more granular ways to find and fix faults fast.

Telestream’s IQ VOD monitoring solution provides lightweight analysis focused on speed to determine content accessibility, ABR packaging, and quick audio and video checks, with results available in a single consolidated report. Long term analysis and diagnostics reporting is also available.

The solution is designed to validate large VOD content libraries, keeping pace with new content as it becomes available - whether that is daily, weekly, or monthly. By taking advantage of the different monitoring methods and scheduling inherent within the Telestream solution, users can harness resources efficiently to make the most of their monitoring investment while limiting the impact on streaming services.

For live applications, the latest enhancements include expanded codec monitoring, including support for HEVC 4:2:2 profile. Enhancements also include additional pre-compression rapid pixel analysis of I-Frames. Should a closer analysis be required, clicking the MOS Level 2 option allows analysis of I, B and P frames without disrupting hundreds of other sources that may be running concurrently. This assures there aren’t issues that will be harder to identify once compressed.

Post-compression, spatial and other compression introduced issues can be analyzed and dealt with prior to moving the content on, where jitter, buffer, timing, and other factors can continue to be monitored and diagnosed.