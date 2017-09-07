Telestream Updates Wirecast to v8

NEVADA CITY, CALIF.—The latest version of Telestream’s live streaming and production software, Wirecast, is now available. Wirecast v8 offers new capabilities, including the Wirecast Rendezvous, a peer-to-peer remote conferencing and multi-site production feature.

The Rendezvous feature of Wirecast v8 functions like a videoconferencing system within Wirecast, allowing users to bring in multiple live video feeds or interviews and broadcast them live. It has a built-in tally light system that tells remote participants when they are on camera. Guests can be added individually to any shot or shots in the Wirecast production, or be combined into a single shot. Rendezvous is able to pair with Wirecast’s iOS camera and RTMP streaming app.

Wirecast v8 also has new audio features that include the ability to mix up to eight independent audio tracks per broadcast and output them to independent destinations. Multi-channel audio capture enables Wirecast to ingest up to 16 channels of audio per source. It can also display live Facebook comments on screen via NewBlueFX’s Live Titler Express or Present. Twitter and YouTube comment aggregation and curation is available by upgrading to Live Titler Social or Complete.

Telestream has also announced Wirecast Gear 230, a new version of its portable live streaming production system. The unit comes pre-loaded with Wirecast Pro software, NewBlueFX’s Live Titler Complete software and SDI output capability for local, baseband video output.