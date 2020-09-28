Telestream Updates Vantage’s Transcoding Capabilities

NEVADA CITY, Calif.—Telestream is making a number of enhancements to the transcoding capability of its Vantage media processing platform that are designed to enable more integration with third-party technology, the company has announced.

Among these new integrations is the Grass Valley HQX, which Vantage can use to transcode acquisition formats to Grass Valley HQX, as well as transcode Grass Valley HQX to delivery formats. Vantage also now works with Grass Valley Alchemist through a third-party connector to create orchestrated workflows that include their technology.

The update also provides Vantage users with access to the Colorfront Engine advanced color volume remapping tools that use the Human Perceptual Model for multiple display mastering.

Other enhancements with this latest version of Vantage include FFV1 encoding; support for Sony’s XAVC HD and HD Intra, as well as XAVC 4K and 4K Intra; an automated interface to Harmonic Spectrum video playout servers; HDR10+; and support for AS-11, DVCPro and DVC Pro HD, AV1, Tachyon 9.

All of these capabilities, except the connector to Grass Valley Alchemist, are available in the cloud with Vantage Cloud Port.

In addition, Telestream says that Vantage has enhanced, automated composition.