Telestream releases Wirecast 4.3 live streaming production software

Telestream has released Wirecast 4.3 live streaming production software, a free update that adds a new live thumbnail feature for real-time monitoring of all live sources.

Wirecast 4.3 also adds a countdown clock for managing recorded video within a broadcast, as well as new integration with Teradek for more flexible live streaming options.

The new live thumbnail feature in Wirecast 4.3 enables real-time monitoring of all live source shots in the shot window. This allows users to see exactly what's happening on each live input at any point in time, making the process of switching between multiple live cameras faster and more manageable.

Wirecast 4.3 now displays a countdown clock whenever an imported video clip is playing, showing the time remaining before the video clip ends. This enables users more precise information to prepare for upcoming switches.

The addition of an innovative new plugin developed by Teradek for Wirecast Pro enables flexible live streaming options for easier capture of remote sources and more scalable publishing of local sources.