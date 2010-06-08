Telestream releases Vantage workflow management software

Telestream has released Vantage, a fully integrated family of enterprise-class software products that allows users to design and manage IT-based video workflows.

Vantage combines video capture, transcoding, analysis, quality control, metadata processing and clip management in a single, flexible workflow framework. Vantage allows organizations with high-volume video processing needs to simplify the migration to IT workflows, improve video operations and address new multiplatform business opportunities.

Vantage is built from the ground up on a modular, future-proof platform. Where previous video workflows frequently used discrete solutions for each step in the digital media workflow, Vantage offers deep integration between components in a single, unified framework. This allows the creation of complete and seamless workflows that previously could not be automated. Vantage consists of three solutions: Vantage Workflow, Vantage Transcode and Vantage Analysis.