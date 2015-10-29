Telestream Releases Switch Version 2.0

NEVADA CITY, CALIF.—Digital video tools provider Telestream has announced the release of the new version of Switch, its cross-platform media player and inspection tool. Switch version 2.0 provides a visual QC tool for a wide range of broadcast production and post-production applications.

Switch 2.0

New features in the latest version of Switch include the Timeline feature, which enables users to view the GOP structure of a video segment, highlighting the I, P and B frames. Users can also see the data rate information associated with the video. It also adds the ability to view Vertical Ancillary data on an external monitor, which allows captions to be viewed on multiple monitors.

Other features to Switch 2.0 include a “Jump To” feature to allow users to move to a specific timecode, frame or time within the inspected video; faster indexing of MXF files; and an ability to read Windows Media files.

There are three version of Switch available to consumers. The Switch Player includes basic player and inspection functionality and is available for free; Switch Plus targets video editors and post-production professionals and is available at a price of $49; and Switch Pro is designed to play, QC, fix and deliver media for professionals at a price of $259.