Telestream enables encoding to ProRes on Windows Server products

Telestream announced at the 2011 NAB Show that its Vantage, FlipFactory and Episode Engine transcoding software for Windows-based servers now allow encoding to the Apple ProRes video codec.

The encoding capability is well-suited for use in Final Cut Studio production environments as well as for preparing content for distribution through iTunes.

The ability to encode to ProRes allows users to turn acquisition, ingest or archive content into files for editing in Final Cut Pro. ProRes encoding on a Windows platform also provides a seamless bridge between Mac OS X and Windows environments. In addition, a Windows-based, high-volume workflow solution to create content for iTunes is now possible with Vantage, FlipFactory and Episode Engine.

The ability to encode to ProRes is now available on Episode Engine for Windows and Mac OS X, Vantage and FlipFactory transcoding software, and is available as a free upgrade for existing customers.