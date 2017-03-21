Telestream Begins to Ship Wirecast v7.5

NEVADA CITY, CALIF.—A new update of Telestream’s Wirecast live streaming and production software is now available, as the company has announced the release of version 7.5. One of the main features of the updated software is support for Periscope/Twitter API, which will allow users to stream live to Periscope.tv; subsequently, it will then appear natively within their Twitter feeds.

Wirecast 7.5 provides production capabilities, GPU-accelerated encoding and a streamlined user interface for the creation and streaming of live broadcasts from computers to destinations like Twitter, Facebook Live, YouTube and now Periscope, as well as to custom streaming servers.

Telestream offers its Wirecast software in two versions: Wirecast Studio for $495 and Wirecast Pro for $995. Owners of previous versions wishing to upgrade to Wirecast 7.5 can do so at a starting price of $179.