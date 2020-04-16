Telestream Announces OptiQ Cloud-Based Monitoring, iQ ABR

NEVADA CITY, Calif.—Telestream has announced a series of new product developments, including the availability of its new OptiQ Monitor cloud-based monitoring as a service and new post-origin monitoring capabilities for its iQ ABR OTT monitoring and compliance solutions.

Other product developments and software enhancements include the introduction of Wirecast Gear 400 series media workflow orchestration; a Prism software update with high dynamic range (HDR), wide color gamut (WCG) and 4K UHD support; the Vantage IMF Producer option that automates creation of Interoperable Master Format packages from Adobe Premiere Pro; and version 9 of ScreenFlow video editing and screen recording software.

The new OptiQ Monitor monitoring as a service makes it possible to monitor adaptive bit rate (ABR) quality at scale in more than 70 geographic regions. It offers visibility into the health and performance of OTT channels delivered via content delivery network (CDN) partners, said Telestream.

A multicloud monitoring service, OptiQ Monitor is designed for users, such as content owners, broadcasters, sports leagues and event organizers, with the infrastructure to support live streaming but an inability to monitor infrastructure, especially post CDN. It enables users to measure the performance of their OTT channels at the CDN edge, the company said.

Telestream’s new post-origin monitoring capabilities for its iQ ABR monitoring solutions now offer content delivery network and advanced audio and video perceptual quality analytics for all leading codecs, including H.264/AVC, H.265/HEVC, AC-3/Dolby Digital and E-AC-3/Dolby Digital Plus, in a single cloud-friendly platform.

The new iQ monitoring capabilities also enhance visibility into ad avails from ingest to post-origin with consolidated SCTE-35 reporting to identify when streaming ad opportunities are accurately delivered, according to Telestream.

The company’s version 1.10 software update for its Prism hybrid SDI and IP waveform monitors supporting HDR, WCG and 4K UHD offers a new toolset that includes CIE Chart, False Color and STOP Waveform—a new kind of waveform that displays in units of lights as a log scale, It also offers familiar tools like Diamond, Vector and a standard % waveform, it said.

The new Wirecast Gear 400 series live streaming production hardware provides a significant performance enhancement with more CPU cores, higher clock speeds, faster RAM and the latest NVMe storage, the company said. It offers a professional NVidia Quadro GPU capable of producing up to four simultaneous 1080p 60fps encodes and an SDI program output or multi-view without drawing on the CPU, said Telestream.

The Wirecast Gear 400 series supports five simultaneous cameras via SDI baseband or four cameras via HDMI, depending on model. It provides for six audio channels and professional XLR/TRS balanced audio inputs, the company added.

Telestream’s new IMF Producer option for Vantage automates IMF package creation from Adobe Premiere Pro. Editors wishing to use the new IMF processing and packaging tools directly access them via the Vantage panel within Adobe Premiere Pro, enhancing their workflow efficiency, it said. Vantage IMF Producer automatically creates supplemental IMF packages that can be sent to media management systems that automatically extract the correct content for final distribution, said Telestream.

Telestream’s version 9 Screen Flow video editing and screen recording software for the Mac offers new streamlined editing tools, multiscreen recording capability, a new clip editor and high-resolution proxy workflows.