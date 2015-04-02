Telestream Announces Dynamic Ad Insertion Solution

NEVADA CITY, CALIF. –Telestream announced availability of a new product built on its Vantage media processing platform. VOD Producer DAI is a software-based system that provides a proven Dynamic Ad Insertion platform for content owners and cable TV multichannel video programming distributors of all sizes. VOD Producer DAI will be showcased for the first time at NAB 2015 on booth SL3305.



Telestream’s VOD Producer DAI allows content production networks to simplify the creation of DAI provisioned CableLabs VOD content while integrating the entire DAI ecosystem of participants. The system assembles final output from audio, video, graphics and metadata components to produce and deliver content and metadata output that is fully DAI provisioned with network branding, dynamic ad insertion requirements and Nielsen watermarking for viewership measurement. It creates content, that complies with all statutary and regulatory requirements and is fully compatible with existing cable infrastructure, so that new hardware is not required.



The key to unlocking the potential of dynamic ad insertion is Vantage’s ability to automatically assemble and deliver DAI-ready cable VOD media. Using Telestream’s VOD Producer DAI, CableLabs compliant VOD media can be assembled from EDLs or XMLs from standard editing and business management systems. National and local region-specific requirements can also be pre-defined and accommodated.



Canoe, an advertising technology company focused on delivering dynamically inserted advertising to VOD programming, has classified Telestream as a certified integration partner.



