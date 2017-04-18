Telestream and Unified Streaming Join Forces

NEVADA CITY, CALIF.—, Telestream announced it has entered into a strategic partnership with Unified Streaming. This agreement allows Telestream to offer Unified Streaming’s Origin as an option to its Lightspeed Live Stream system to provide an all-in-one streaming solution with extended format and digital rights management support.



The combined solution provides just-in-time packaging of Adobe HTTP dynamic streams, Apple HTTP live streams, Microsoft Smooth Streams and MPEG-DASH formats, available coupled with DRM support.



The number of players, DRM systems, codecs, and protocols in use creates an enormous matrix of possibilities that an origin server must respond to, at scale, in real time. As part of the integration, Telestream’s Lightspeed Live Stream encoder sends an enhanced multi-bitrate common base format to Unified Origin. This enables the Origin to create any type of playout package required including encryption or DRM in real time, on-demand.



The option with Unified Origin will be showcased at NAB on the Telestream booth, SL3316 and the Unified Streaming booth, SU9624. It will be available from Telestream and its global network for resellers as of May 1, 2017.