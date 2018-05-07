Telestream Adds PTZ Control to Wirecast

NEVADA CITY, Calif. — Telestream has updated the software to its Wirecast live streaming and production software for Mac and Windows to provide built-in pan, tilt and zoom control for robotic cameras, support for the X-keys Wirecast Control Surface, and paired encoding contribution with Facebook Live.

To enable more cost-effective multicamera production, Wirecast Pro is now optimized for the PTZOptics camera line using the VISCA-over-IP protocol. This capability adds flexibility and speed when generating alternative camera angles and framing from PTZ cameras without leaving the Wirecast interface.

Paired encoding to Facebook Live allows videographers to more easily target and stream content to Facebook pages for their clients, customers, and brands. Since this capability doesn’t require admin passwords or credentials for the main Facebook account, it’s particularly useful for pages with multiple contributors and cross-promotional streaming.

[Read: Telestream Wirecast Is MVP for Cornell Athletics]

Leveraging P.I. Engineering’s X-keys, Wirecast’s control surface now provides instant access to 12 sources on each of Wirecast’s five layers, as well as the status of each layer and source. Frequently used features, such as saved scenes, outputs, and transitions, are also at the operator’s fingertips, enabling faster, more responsive operation during live productions.

When users purchase upgrades or full licenses — the sale now includes a Standard Support subscription for one year from the date of purchase, making all of the company’s software updates available free of charge for that year. After that, users can renew the subscription annually for $99.

Telestream will also include the X-keys for Wirecast Controller for free with any new purchase of a Wirecast Gear 230 system through June 30, 2018. See details here.

[Want more information like this? Subscribe to our newsletter and get it delivered right to your inbox.]