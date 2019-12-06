Telemetrics Touts Grass Valley Integration as Part of GVTA Coalition

ALLENDALE, N.J.—Telemetrics has developed a special interface between its RCCP-2A robotic control platform and the Grass Valley Ignite studio automation system that allows users to control a series of robotic cameras directly from the automation system, Telemetrics said.

RCCP-2A

The interface, an example of the companies’ longstanding OEM relationship and one fruit of the Grass Valley Technology Alliance coalition of companies that share a common vision for the future of professional video production and distribution, was on display in October at the Broadcast India 2019 Show in Mumbai, India.

At the show, Telemetrics showcased its RCCP-2A robotics and camera control panel as well as the Televator elevating pedestal in the Grass Valley booth. The exhibition demonstrated how integrated, pre-qualified solutions assist customers by reducing deployment costs and risks and improving production values, the company said.

“Grass Valley has proven to be a great partner in the marketing of our robotics products and control systems and we’ve jointly supplied our respective technology for several large projects together,” said Michael Cuomo, vice president of Telemetrics. “Customers are always looking for compatible technology when putting together or upgrading their facilities.”

Products developed under the GVTA umbrella offer customers security in knowing that they will complement one another and “are guaranteed to work together as promised,” said Cuomo.

Telemetrics’ entire product portfolio, including the RCCP-2A robotic camera control panel; the new PT-CP-S5 compact pan/tilt head; the new RoboEye2 integrated PTZ system; the OmniGlide robotic roving platform; the Televator series of remote-controlled elevating camera pedestals; and the company’s TeleGlide camera track and trolley system, can seamlessly work with complementary Grass Valley technology within streamlined video production workflows, the company said.

More information is available on the Telemetrics website.