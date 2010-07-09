Telemedia sends World Cup content with Nevion's Flashlink

Telemedia, a satellite uplink service provider in South Africa, has chosen Nevion (formerly Network/VPG) to provide HD connectivity to SuperSport studios during the World Cup 2010 in Johannesburg, South Africa, using its Flashlink fiber-optic technology. For the past month, Nevion has provided fiber-optic transmission, feeding uncompressed HD content between Telemedia Teleport and SuperSport's editing studios.

Flashlink installations started toward the end of 2009, and all applications were rigorously tested for interoperability. The project took three months to complete—two months from initial discussions to ordering of the equipment and another month for testing—to make sure that all parties were pleased with the quality.

Nevion Flashlink products were the best fit for Telemedia's requirements and network availability because of their ability to transport video in real time without loss of video quality. Telemedia was able to downlink video feeds, decode them to HD-SDI, then use Flashlink to transmit the feeds on a fiber network to SuperSport's studios more than 9mi away.

Telemedia said it was expanding the existing system to reach more production houses and television broadcasting facilities.