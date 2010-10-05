Telegent outlines product road map for mobile TV

Telegent Systems, which has already shipped more than 90 million free-to-air mobile TV chips integrated into handsets worldwide, has outlined its product road map for the next year. In addition to expanding the number of supported TV standards, Telegent plans continued development to improve picture and audio quality, migrate to smaller process geometries that reduce size and power consumption, and invest in new architecture.

The families of analog mobile TV solutions to be released include the TLG1122/23 series and the TLG121x and TLG134x series. The families of hybrid digital and analog mobile TV solutions include the TLG118x series, which integrates ISDB-Tb and analog TV, for the Latin America market. The TLG117x series, which integrates DVB-T and analog TV, is shipping now to several markets in Southeast Asia.