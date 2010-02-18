Tektronix to introduce IPM400 concurrent probe at NAB Show

Tektronix will unveil the IPM400A concurrent probe that provides real-time analysis of all video and audio content within a GigE link during the 2010 NAB Show April 12-15 in Las Vegas.

The company also will highlight the new MTM400A directed diagnostic probe, which provides deep analysis capability for ASI and QAM, COFDM and DVB-S/S2 RF links. Working in concert with the company’s VQNet Video Service Assurance Manager software, the probes provide a powerful architecture.

This architecture gives operators scalability in depth of measurement and visibility across their head-end network. VQNet also supports the Tektronix RFM300 8-VSB probe for ATSC transmission and ingest monitoring.

The IPM400A can monitor up to 500 IP flows (sessions) and all essential parameters, including TS errors, IP packet inter-arrival time (PIT) and MDI.

See Tektronix at NAB Show booth N2522.