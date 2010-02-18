Tektronix to feature VQNet Video Service Assurance Manager

At the 2010 NAB Show, Tektronix will highlight its new VQNet Video Service Assurance Manager and IPM400A network probe, which are designed for cable, telco and broadcast operators to detect and resolve problems across their IP networks.

Providing views across entire facilities and networks, VQNet can be incorporated into existing workflows. It presents key information in terms operation staff can understand and with which take action to resolve. VQNet offers an intuitive user interface that displays warnings and alarms when it detects errors impacting customer viewing quality.

The software can display video thumbnails from multiple points in the network and can backhaul video and audio content from any probe in the network. For more difficult problems, engineers are able to see detailed information on the root cause of issues at the IP, RF or TS layers.

