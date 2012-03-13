Tektronix to Debut New QC Tools at 2012 NAB Show

Tektronix WFM2200 waveform monitor

At the 2012 NAB Show, Tektronix will usher in three new quality control (QC) products: the WFM7200 waveform monitor and WVR7200 rasterizer optimized for high-end color grading, and Cerify Version 7.4, for QC testing of files as they are being ingested.



The Tektronix WFM7200 waveform monitor WVR7200 rasterizer provide comprehensive color gamut monitoring for making precise color gamut adjustments. Both the WFM7200 and the WVR7200 support an extensive list of Dual Link signal formats and have field upgradeable options to add support for high frame rate (1080P 50/60) formats and 3D formats.



Tektronix will also show Version 7 of Cerify, which automates the QC of file-based video and audio. The new release features significant speed improvements enabling Cerify to test content at many times faster than real-time. And with its growing list of supported codecs and wrappers, Cerify can start processing files as they are being ingested, resulting in improved workflow efficiency. Keeping pace with emerging new mezzanine standards, Cerify now supports testing of DNxHD and JPEG2000 mezzanine formats. The addition of teletext and DVB subtitling strengthens the existing 608/708 caption support.



Tektronix will also debut the portable WFM2200 waveform monitor, which can be customized via software. It includes a large 6.5-inch LCD display, a replaceable battery, and an input for testing facility synchronization signals. Also on hand will be Tek's WFM7020 waveform monitor, which can work with SD/HD/3G-SDI formats.



The 2012 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 14-19. Tektronix will be at booth N1023.



