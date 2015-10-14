Tektronix Partners With Nexidia to Update Sentry Video Monitors

BEAVERTON, ORE.—Tektronix and Nexidia have announced that they will team up to provide automated analysis of closed caption content to Tektronix’s Sentry video monitor suite using the Nexidia Comply software.

Sentry

In its current model, Sentry can verify the technical elements of closed captions, like whether captions are present, appear at the right time or are properly placed. With Nexidia Comply software, Sentry will now have the ability to that the text in a closed caption is accurate with the spoken dialogue. This will make the Sentry compliant with FCC Title 47.

Nexidia Comply uses patented speech recognition technology to verify the validity of closed captions to the spoken word. No changes will be needed in workflow, monitoring or reporting processes with the integration to Sentry.

The Nexidia Comply software will be available in an upcoming release of Sentry.

Tektronix is a provider of test, measurement and monitoring technology based in Beaverton, Ore. Nexidia develops audio analysis applications for dialogue search and closed-captions and is headquartered in Atlanta.