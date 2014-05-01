Technicolor Selects ViXS SoC for 60p HEVC 4K Set-Tops

TORONTO, ONTARIO—ViXS Systems Inc., announced that Technicolor has chosen the ViXS XCode 6400 System on Chip for their new 4K set-top box product line. Technicolor is an innovator in STBs with the second highest volume of STB shipments worldwide. The Technicolor STBs offer front-ends for cable, satellite and telco internet protocol television operators, and supports High Efficiency Video Coding Main10 Profile up to 60 frames per second for service operators looking to launch 4K content services. The new 4K Technicolor STB is targeted for cable and satellite services operators globally.



ViXS expects such 4K STBs to begin shipping within the year.

